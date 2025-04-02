Sideshow Unveils Bold and Irridescent New Iron Man Figure from Hot Toys
Only a few thousand will be available worldwide.
Sideshow has unveiled Hot Toys' new striking geometric figure inspired by Iron Man’s Mark IV suit in Iron Man 2.
What’s Happening:
- Sideshow has announced a new limited edition, stylized Iron Man figure from Hot Toys.
- The Iron Man Mark IV Fractal Armor 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure takes the Iron Man 2 armor into a bold and vibrant new look.
- Featuring a geometric design with diecast materials and a metallic iridescent finish, the new figure will be a striking display for Marvel fans.
- The figure features over 30 points of articulation, removable armor parts, a new LED-illuminated helmet, and light-up chest, arc reactor and palms, making the collectible figure highly poseable with a multitude of exciting display options.
- The base of the figure matches the unique colorwal, making this a statement piece for collectors.
- Only 3,000 units of this highly limited figure will be available worldwide.
- Running for $415, the Iron Man Mark IV Fractal Armor 1/6 Scale Figure is available for preorder now at Sideshow.
- The figure is expected to ship sometime between now and September of this year.
