Sideshow Unveils Bold and Irridescent New Iron Man Figure from Hot Toys

Only a few thousand will be available worldwide.

Sideshow has unveiled Hot Toys' new striking geometric figure inspired by Iron Man’s Mark IV suit in Iron Man 2.

What’s Happening:

  • Sideshow has announced a new limited edition, stylized Iron Man figure from Hot Toys.
  • The Iron Man Mark IV Fractal Armor 1/6 Scale Collectible Figure takes the Iron Man 2 armor into a bold and vibrant new look.
  • Featuring a geometric design with diecast materials and a metallic iridescent finish, the new figure will be a striking display for Marvel fans.

  • The figure features over 30 points of articulation, removable armor parts, a new LED-illuminated helmet, and light-up chest, arc reactor and palms, making the collectible figure highly poseable with a multitude of exciting display options.

  • The base of the figure matches the unique colorwal, making this a statement piece for collectors.

  • Only 3,000 units of this highly limited figure will be available worldwide.
  • Running for $415, the Iron Man Mark IV Fractal Armor 1/6 Scale Figure is available for preorder now at Sideshow.
  • The figure is expected to ship sometime between now and September of this year.

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber