New Aladdin and Genie Costumes Added to Fall Guys
You ain't never had a fall like me.
It’s “a whole new world" in the Blunderdome! In a continued collaboration between Epic Games and Disney, two popular characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios Aladdin have been added to Fall Guys.
What’s Happening:
- Over on X, the official Fall Guys account has shared that Aladdin (and Abu) and Genie costumes have been added to the video game’s in-game store.
- The costumes feature the game’s adorable bean-shaped character design.
- Both characters are “floating," meaning while using the skins you won’t see your bean’s feet running throughout the game’s obstacle course-esque rounds.
- Aladdin is situated on the Magic Carpet, flying around the map with Abu clinging to the top of his head.
- Genie, of course, is flying around solo,with the blue icon’s head represented above the Fall Guy’s character's face, giving him a more movie-accurate look compared to Aladdin’s more stylized appearance.
- Both characters can be purchased for 800 Show-Bucks (Around $6) each.
- For those looking to grab both characters, an Aladdin bundle is being offered for 1600 Show-Bucks which includes both skins, the Cave of Wonders victory screen, and the Genie Dance emote.
- The Fall Guys in-game store refreshes daily, so if you want to pick up this great new Disney skins, do it soon so you don’t miss out.,
- Fall Guys is a free-to-play online game by Epic Games, available on major gaming consoles and PC.
Read More Video Games: