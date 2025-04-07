New Aladdin and Genie Costumes Added to Fall Guys

You ain't never had a fall like me.

It’s “a whole new world" in the Blunderdome! In a continued collaboration between Epic Games and Disney, two popular characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios Aladdin have been added to Fall Guys.

What’s Happening:

The costumes feature the game’s adorable bean-shaped character design.

Both characters are “floating," meaning while using the skins you won’t see your bean’s feet running throughout the game’s obstacle course-esque rounds.

Aladdin is situated on the Magic Carpet, flying around the map with Abu clinging to the top of his head.

Genie, of course, is flying around solo,with the blue icon’s head represented above the Fall Guy’s character's face, giving him a more movie-accurate look compared to Aladdin’s more stylized appearance.

Both characters can be purchased for 800 Show-Bucks (Around $6) each.

For those looking to grab both characters, an Aladdin bundle is being offered for 1600 Show-Bucks which includes both skins, the Cave of Wonders victory screen, and the Genie Dance emote.

Fall Guys is a free-to-play online game by Epic Games, available on major gaming consoles and PC.

