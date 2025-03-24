"Indiana Jones and the Great Circle" Announces PlayStation 5 Release Date
The beloved release from last year was only available on PC and Xbox up until now.
The much anticipated launch of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on PlayStation 5 has been announced.
What’s Happening:
- After its success on PC and the Xbox Series X|S last year, the game is now making its way to PlayStation 5.
- Alongside the release, the game will be optimized for PS5 Pro and include two new in-game abilities for players.
- The game, released by Bethesda, has found major critical acclaim for its game mechanics and lush storytelling.
- Playing as the archeologist, players work to unravel the mystery of the Great Circle, set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.
- The standard edition will cost $69.99 and the Premium will cost $99.99, both of which can now be pre-ordered in the PS Store.
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches April 17th on PlayStation 5.
