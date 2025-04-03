Trust Only in the Force Special Event Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes
Unlock characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more during this Legendary Journey event.
The limited-time Trust Only In The Force special event has returned to the holotable on the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes video game.
What’s Happening:
- The official EA Star Wars X account shared that the popular special event Trust Only In The Force has returned to the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game.
- The event adds extra challenges to the turn-based mobile game, which award players special prizes upon completion.
- This includes bonus character shards, gear, credits and more!
- Players that complete challenges will also have to ability to unlock special characters, like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda, Merrin, Tarrful, and Saw Gerrera.
- The former three gamers may recognize from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor games, also made by EA.
- The event is classified as a Legendary Journey event, and is expected to last until April 10th at 11AM Pacific.
- Don’t miss out on this exciting limited-time event.
- Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes released back in 2015, and has allowed fans to form unstoppable teams of galactic legends.
- The game was originally only available on iOS and Android, but is headed to PC!
- You can join the PC Early Access period for the game now on the EA App for PC.
