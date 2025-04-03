Trust Only in the Force Special Event Returns to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes

Unlock characters from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and more during this Legendary Journey event.

The limited-time Trust Only In The Force special event has returned to the holotable on the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes video game.

What’s Happening:

  • The official EA Star Wars X account shared that the popular special event Trust Only In The Force has returned to the Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes mobile game.
  • The event adds extra challenges to the turn-based mobile game, which award players special prizes upon completion.
  • This includes bonus character shards, gear, credits and more!
  • Players that complete challenges will also have to ability to unlock special characters, like Cal Kestis, Cere Junda, Merrin, Tarrful, and Saw Gerrera.
  • The former three gamers may recognize from the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor games, also made by EA.

  • The event is classified as a Legendary Journey event, and is expected to last until April 10th at 11AM Pacific.
  • Don’t miss out on this exciting limited-time event.
  • Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes released back in 2015, and has allowed fans to form unstoppable teams of galactic legends.
  • The game was originally only available on iOS and Android, but is headed to PC!
  • You can join the PC Early Access period for the game now on the EA App for PC.

Read More Star Wars:

 

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber