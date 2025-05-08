"Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition" Heads to Consoles After Successful VR Launch

The game takes players into the heart of a Xenomorph-infested extra-terrestrial facility.

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One is heading to consoles later this year.

What’s Happening:

From Survios and 20th Century Games, Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One is a revolutionary VR shooter bringing fans directly into the action of the acclaimed horror sci-fi series.

Gamers play as Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to find a former squadmate. Of course, nothing goes well in the world of Alien and players have to work through a Xenomorph-filled facility in the hopes to find the missing squadmate and get out alive.

Since its debut in December of last year, the game has only been available for VR gaming devices.

However, announced today, the game will be made available later this year on the PlayStation 5 and for PC via Steam.

Entitled Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition, the game will be adapted for players wanting a normal gaming experience, adding in some enhanced visuals and some even deadlier Xenomorphs.

The game will launch at $29.99 for both PS5 and PC.

Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition launches September 30th, 2025.

