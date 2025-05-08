"Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition" Heads to Consoles After Successful VR Launch
The game takes players into the heart of a Xenomorph-infested extra-terrestrial facility.
Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One is heading to consoles later this year.
What’s Happening:
- From Survios and 20th Century Games, Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One is a revolutionary VR shooter bringing fans directly into the action of the acclaimed horror sci-fi series.
- Gamers play as Colonial Marine Zula Hendricks on a mission to find a former squadmate. Of course, nothing does well in the world of Alien and players have to work through a Xenomorph-filled facility in the hopes to find the missing squadmate and get out alive.
- Since its debut in December of last year, the game has only been available for VR gaming devices.
- However, announced today, the game will be made available later this year on the PlayStation 5 and for PC via Steam.
- Entitled Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition, the game will be adapted for players wanting a normal gaming experience, adding in some enhanced visuals and some even deadlier Xenomorphs.
- The game will launch at $29.99 for both PS5 and PC, with the Digital Deluxe edition going for $39.99.
- For more information on the game, head here.
- Alien: Rogue Incursion - Part One: Evolved Edition launches September 30th, 2025.
