Fortnite Father's Day: Celebrate with New Skins from "Family Guy," "King of the Hill," and "Bob's Burgers"

Don't forget your propane and propane accessories as you head into battle!

Celebrate your favorite TV dad this Father’s Day season with newly released characters on Fortnite from Family Guy, King of the Hill, and Bob’s Burgers.

What’s Happening:

Fortnite announced on X

Available on the game’s in-game store from now until June 22nd, skins, emotes and other cosmetics inspired by Family Guy’ s Cleveland Brown, Bob’s Burgers’ Bob Belcher, and King of the Hill’ s Hank Hill are available to purchase.

s Cleveland Brown, Bob Belcher, and s Hank Hill are available to purchase. While each item can be purchased separately, each character in the Animated Dads collection also features a discounted bundle. Let’s take a look!

Bob Belcher Bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks (About $18)

Saving 1,200 V-Bucks, the Bob Belcher bundle arrives with the Bob Belcher costume, Bob’s Spatula pickaxe, Burger of the Day and Bob’s Happy Dance emotes, and the Flying Burger backbling.

Cleveland Brown Bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18)

For 900 V-Bucks off, you’ll receive the Cleveland Brown costume, Posted Mailbox pickaxe, Mailman’s Stroll emote and Cleveland’s Mailbag backbling.

Hank Hill Bundle – 2,000 V-Bucks (Around $18)

With a 1,500 V-Buck savings, the Hank Hill Bundle includes the Hank Hill costume, Sirloin’d Tongs Pickaxe, Alley Hangout emote, Strickland Propane Tank backbling, and Gas Gauge wrap.

While Father’s Day has now passed for the year, there is never a bad time to celebrate these iconic TV dads.

A Magical Future:

These new cosmetics are a continuation of Disney and Fortnite developer Epic Games’ longterm partnership.

Announced in February 2024, Epic Games and Disney are teaming up to bring unqiue and distinctly Disney experiences to the popular video game.

Recently, at the Unreal Expo in Orlando, FL, Disney and Epic teased a few upcoming projects, including an in-game recreation of Magic Kingdom Star Wars

You can read more about that here

Read More Video Games: