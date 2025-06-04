Disney Parks-Inspired Fortnite Content Previewed at Unreal Fest Orlando

We have Happily Ever After and Galaxy's Edge at home.

During a recent State of Unreal stream at Unreal Fest Orlando, several exciting Disney Parks-inspired projects between Epic Games and Disney were previewed.

What’s Happening:

During Unreal Fest Orlando, an event celebrating Unreal Engine’s work in games, film and TV, and more, their State of Unreal presentation revealed new hints at the amazing content coming from Disney and Epic Games' long term business partnership.

Announced last February, Epic Games and Disney announced they were teaming up to bring immersive gaming experiences to life across several of the developer's popular games.

Since the announcement, Fortnite has unveiled incredible collaborations, including special content previews, ESPN Star Wars Marvel

Now, we are getting our first look at several Disney Parks-inspired projects that will bring magic to monitors, TVs, and phone screens around the world.

While the previews were mere seconds long, fans got a first look at a recreation of Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. at Walt Disney World Happily Ever After

A detailed recreation of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

You can check out the highlight real of the amazing Disney x Epic Games collaboration below:

Hosted by Executive Vice President of Disney Games & Digital Entertainment Sean Shoptaw, learn all about Epic and Disney’s current and upcoming collaborations.

A Magical Future:

This preview of Disney Parks content has me thinking about the incredible possibilities that lie ahead on Fortnite.

While Disney has created Parks-based video games before, with entries like Disneyland

The Sims 4 expansion pack allows players to take their sims to Galaxy’s Edge and create their own story, complete missions, and interact with characters. I’m honestly hoping that Fortnite’s Galaxy’s Edge content provides a similar experience.

With The Sims 4, the game is not equipped for active combat, and without the ability to wield a lightsaber or blaster, the expansion felt rather hollow. Bringing in Fortnite’s addicting gameplay with Star Wars’ epic characters could provide the personalized storytelling experience Galaxy’s Edge never quite delivered.

For Disneyland Adventures, combining classic attractions with fun motion-based mini games provided a really fun at-home parks experience. I imagine we will see them take a similar approach with interactive characters, quests, and attractions.

The prospect of being able to experience Happily Ever After in Fortnite is undeniably fascinating, and I imagine this game mode will likely be more family friendly compared to any Galaxy’s Edge content.

I also wonder if this continued collaboration, if proved to be successful, could be the new inspiration for the former PLAY Pavilion. EPCOT

