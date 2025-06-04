Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Deatils About Mysteries of Skull Rock and More

The new and free update goes live on June 18th.

Earlier today, Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted a new entry into their Developer Update series, detailing what’s coming in the popular life simulation game’s next free update.

What’s Happening:

Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced on their official website

Initially shared during their most recent Developer Update YouTube series, players got a first look at the new Mysteries of Skull Rock storyline arriving in the game.

Kicking off on June 18th, players will need to figure out how to get inside of Skull Rock to discover the mysteries within.

An old friend is making a grand return with The Forgotten.

The character will be integrated more as a villager, including friendship quests, rewards, and the ability to give them a different name.

The familiar purple friend will be the key to meeting Peter Pan.

Arriving with his own set of friendship rewards and quests, players may even get the chance to join his crew of Lost Boys.

A new Star Path will also allow players to collect mermaid cosmetics.

While The Forgotten is getting some incredible updates, animal companions are also their own friendship levels and rewards.

Max from The Little Mermaid is also headed to the game as a Premium Shop Companion.

You can learn more by watching the full Developer Update below:

Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Worth the Price:

While many games have transitioned to a free-to-play structure, Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a unique approach, mixing a base game purchase with optional micro-transactions.

For $39.99, it may feel like a big investment in comparison to other games like Fortnite.

As someone who had the chance to play the game, it is incredibly fun. If you enjoy Animal Crossing, you’ll find charming, customizable life-building similarities throughout the game.

While I do think any Disney gamer will absolutely fall in love with the game, I would recommend waiting until it goes on sale.

It is definitely a time consuming game, so be prepared to really dive into your Village to make it your own.

