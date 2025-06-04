Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Deatils About Mysteries of Skull Rock and More
The new and free update goes live on June 18th.
Earlier today, Disney Dreamlight Valley hosted a new entry into their Developer Update series, detailing what’s coming in the popular life simulation game’s next free update.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Dreamlight Valley has announced on their official website several exciting updates coming to the Disney life simulation video game.
- Initially shared during their most recent Developer Update YouTube series, players got a first look at the new Mysteries of Skull Rock storyline arriving in the game.
- Kicking off on June 18th, players will need to figure out how to get inside of Skull Rock to discover the mysteries within.
- An old friend is making a grand return with The Forgotten.
- The character will be integrated more as a villager, including friendship quests, rewards, and the ability to give them a different name.
- The familiar purple friend will be the key to meeting Peter Pan.
- Arriving with his own set of friendship rewards and quests, players may even get the chance to join his crew of Lost Boys.
- A new Star Path will also allow players to collect mermaid cosmetics.
- While The Forgotten is getting some incredible updates, animal companions are also their own friendship levels and rewards.
- Max from The Little Mermaid is also headed to the game as a Premium Shop Companion.
- You can learn more by watching the full Developer Update below:
Is Disney Dreamlight Valley Worth the Price:
- While many games have transitioned to a free-to-play structure, Disney Dreamlight Valley takes a unique approach, mixing a base game purchase with optional micro-transactions.
- For $39.99, it may feel like a big investment in comparison to other games like Fortnite.
- As someone who had the chance to play the game, it is incredibly fun. If you enjoy Animal Crossing, you’ll find charming, customizable life-building similarities throughout the game.
- While I do think any Disney gamer will absolutely fall in love with the game, I would recommend waiting until it goes on sale.
- It is definitely a time consuming game, so be prepared to really dive into your Village to make it your own.
