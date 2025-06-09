Indy Uncovers Secrets in Rome: New DLC for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

The new adventure is set to debut on September 4th.
Indiana Jones is gearing up for his next adventure with an all-new epic headed for the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle video game.

What’s Happening:

  • Announced earlier today, June 8th, at the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda, Machine Games, and Lucasfilm Games are set to invite gamers on a new adventure for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
  • The game’s first ever downloadable content (DLC), titled The Order of Giants, is set to expand the critically acclaimed game with a new mission in Rome.
  • After meeting Father Ricci, a mysterious priest searching for an artifact, Indy will head out on a mission that quickly becomes a series of dangerous surprises underneath the streets of Rome.
  • The new expansion includes the game’s puzzle solving as Indy traverses the ruins of the Colosseum, ancient crypts, and the city’s ancient sewer system.

  • You can check out a trailer for the new expansion below:

  • You’ll be able to play the new adventure on September 4th!

