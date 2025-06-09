Indy Uncovers Secrets in Rome: New DLC for "Indiana Jones and the Great Circle"

Announced earlier today, June 8th, at the Xbox Games Showcase, Bethesda, Machine Games, and Lucasfilm Games are set to invite gamers on a new adventure for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle .

The game’s first ever downloadable content (DLC), titled The Order of Giants , is set to expand the critically acclaimed game with a new mission in Rome.

After meeting Father Ricci, a mysterious priest searching for an artifact, Indy will head out on a mission that quickly becomes a series of dangerous surprises underneath the streets of Rome.