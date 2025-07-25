Disneyland Paris Makes a Splash with the Return of A Million Splashes of Colour in 2026
The popular show from 2024 is making a comeback next year!
A popular show from 2024 is set to return to make a splash at Disneyland Paris in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- Visitors to Disneyland Paris will once again be able to see A Million Splashes of Colour when it returns in February 2026.
- The show originally debuted in February 2024 as part of the park’s Symphony of Colours event. It continued to run through September 2024, but did not return for 2025, as this year the park has instead hosted the Disney Music Festival – where your favorite characters star in live concerts, dance shows and street gigs celebrating the latest and greatest Disney hits.
- A Million Splashes of Colour takes guests on a journey through time to discover the stories from both studios – from timeless classics to the most recent hits.
- The colorful floats are inspired by art, music and writing – the core elements at the very heart of Disney and Pixar’s storytelling. Each of the floats has its own visual identity and is packed with many Disney details and references.
- For example, guests will recognize the float dedicated to art with its giant paintbrushes and oversized paint pots as well as labels that allude to Disney characters.
- Check out our video of the full debut performance of A Million Splashes of Colour from 2024 below.
