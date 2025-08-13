Two New Merchandise Kiosks Coming to World Premiere Plaza at Disney Adventure World

Mickey and Woody are featured in these two new merchandise kiosks, coming later this year to Disneyland Paris’ second gate.

Earlier this year saw the opening of the reimagined World Premiere at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of the first major steps in the park’s transformation into Disney Adventure World. As the area behind World Premiere, known as World Premiere Plaza, gradually begins to be unveiled, Disneyland Paris has revealed two new kiosks that are now under construction.

What’s Happening:

Two new merchandise kiosks are now being constructed in World Premiere Plaza at what will soon be known as Disney Adventure World.

The area that was once known as Production Courtyard and Animation Courtyard is being merged together into World Premiere Plaza, drawing inspiration from iconic theater districts like Broadway and the West End.

These two new, permanent merchandise kiosks will reimagine the guest experience with colors and architecture echoing the nearby World Premiere, Animagique Theater, and Studio Theater.

Each kiosk will have its own distinctive touch – a uniquely designed clock to help you keep track of showtime.

The first, as seen in the concept art below, will feature a Mickey Mouse design reminiscent of classic wrist watches – while also serving as a nod to the Partners statue just a few feet away, located in front of the Studio Theater.

On the other side, you’ll find Woody from Toy Story serving as the clock face, located near the entrance to Worlds of Pixar in front of Animagique Theater.

Both of these kiosks will be complete by the end of 2025, with the remaining work on World Premiere Plaza continuing into 2026.

