Disneyland Paris Welcomes Latest "Disney Lorcana" Chapter With Special Card Giveaway This Weekend
A Belle card? In Paris? Go on....
Those visiting Disney Village at Disneyland Paris in the coming days can get their hands on a special Chapter 9 Disney Lorcana promo card, just ahead of the wide release of Fabled.
What’s Happening: sitesute
- Chapter 9 of the hugely popular Disney Lorcana Trading Card Game is set to make its early debut at Disneyland Paris.
- Starting tomorrow, August 29th and running to September 1st, guests visiting World of Disney at the Disney Village and get ready for something Fabled.
- The exclusive Magical Place promo card, featuring Belle - Apprentice Inventor, will be offered to every guest purchasing 30€ or more of Disney Lorcana products.
- Artist Kenneth Anderson will also be on scene for a special signing event, taking place on Friday, August 29th and Saturday, August 30th from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM.
- Stateside, a special activation is taking place at Disney California Adventure as the new chapter arrives, which you can find out more about here.
- This event takes place ahead of the release of Fabled, which is due out everywhere on September 5th.
More About Fabled:
- Set for a wide release on September 5th, Fabled will feature new Epic and Iconic Rarities, with the Epic cards that are rarer than Legendary cards but more common than Enchanted. There are 18 cards in the set.
- There will also be new cards in the chapter, but Fabled will also include a large number of reprints of cards featured in the first four chapters of the game (The First Chapter, Rise of the Floodborn, Into the Inklands, and Ursula’s Return).
- One key reason why Disney Lorcana: Fabled will feature so many reprints is due to a change in the game’s Core Constructed competitive play rules.
- With the release of Fabled, cards from the first year of the game (four chapters) will be barred from Core Constructed competitive play.
- However, if a card has been reprinted and appears in an eligible deck, any version of that card will be legal to play. For example, if a player has a copy of a card from The First Chapter that has been reprinted in Fabled, they can still play their original card in competition.
- Illumineers are still welcome to use these cards when playing with friends or family.
- You can read more about Fabled in our review of the new chapter, here.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com