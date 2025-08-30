Dine Under the Stars: Napa Rose to Receive a Stylish Patio Makeover at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa
The popular upscale dining location is currently closed for refurbishment.
Disneyland has shared a new look at the enhanced patio space for Napa Rose at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, which is currently closed for an extensive renovation.
What’s Happening:
- The popular upscale Napa Rose restaurant has been closed for a major renovation since April, and when it reopens, it will offer an elevated dining experience, blending timeless Craftsman design with a fresh take on modern Californian sophistication and warmth.
- Today at Destination D23, Disney foodies were given a first look at the restaurant’s al fresco dining option, with Disney California Adventure serving as the backdrop for a unique culinary adventure.
- The outdoor patio is being thoughtfully enhanced to welcome more guests for al fresco dining. The space invites you to relax and savor each bite while taking in the beautiful outdoor setting.
- Two new fireplaces will cast a warm, flickering glow across the patio, adding a cozy and inviting touch to the atmosphere.
- While Napa Rose is closed, the Disney Princess Breakfast Adventure has been temporarily relocated to the Trillium Room.
- No details regarding a reopening date for Napa Rose have been revealed at this time, but Disney has teased that more details will be shared in the future.
