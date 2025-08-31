Trailer for Fifth Episode of "We Call It Imagineering" Previews a Look at Disney Castles Around the World

The fifth episode of “We Call It Imagineering” will feature an in-depth look at each of the Disney Castles across the globe.

Coinciding with a panel on the Disney Castles at Destination D23, the next episode of We Call It Imagineering has been announced, which will give Disney fans an in-depth look at all of Disney’s magical castles across the globe.

What’s Happening:

During the “Beyond the Spires: An Insider Look at Disney Castles" panel at Destination D23, it was revealed that the fifth episode of We Call It Imagineering will be released Monday, September 8th on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube.

will be released Monday, September 8th on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube. The new episode, titled “Building Castles," is set to highlight each Disney Castle around the world, giving an in-depth look at their creation and contents.

A trailer for the new episode was released, featuring a slew of Imagineers bringing us into the creation and details of the castles, and even some of the entertainment that castles serve as the backdrop to.

The episode also seems poised to give some sort of update on the castle for the highly-anticipated Disneyland Abu Dhabi project

During the panel, and coinciding with this episode’s trailer, we got the news that the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom reverting to a classic color scheme

More Walt Disney World News from Destination D23: