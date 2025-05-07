Disney Announces New Park and Resort Coming to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi
Disney’s seventh theme park resort will be “authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati.”
The Walt Disney Company has announced a brand-new theme park resort coming to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirate created in partnership with Miral, the operators of Yas Island.
What’s Happening:
- The new theme park and resort will be a part of Yas Island, a world-class destination for entertainment and leisure that currently includes other theme parks such as Ferrari World, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi and Warner Bros World.
- This seventh Disney theme park resort will combine Disney’s iconic stories, characters and attractions with Abu Dhabi’s vibrant culture, stunning shorelines, and breathtaking architecture.
- Similarly to how Tokyo Disney Resort is operated, this new resort will be fully developed, built and operated by Miral – with Disney Imagineers providing creative design and operational oversight.
- The UAE is accessible to one-third of the world’s population within a four-hour flight, and is home to the largest global airline hub in the world, with 120 million passengers traveling through Abu Dhabi and Dubai each year.
- When completed, the new theme park resort will offer signature Disney entertainment, themed accommodations, unique dining and retail experiences, and storytelling in a way that celebrates both the heritage of Disney and the futuristic and cultural essence of Abu Dhabi.
- No construction or opening timeline has been announced at this point, and we’ve received two pieces of concept art that only offer an abstract view of what the resort may contain.
- Despite its glitzy depiction in films and commercials, the UAE is known for a litany of human rights concerns, such as restrictions on freedom of expression, political participation, and LGBTQ+ rights, with arbitrary arrests and detentions also reported.
- While The Walt Disney Company typically shies away from political controversies, it pushed past similar human rights concerns in mainland China during the development and construction of Shanghai Disneyland, which opened in 2016.
- In response to potential concerns, Disney has noted that its a global company with operations all over the world and that they are “always respectful of the countries and cultures where we do business, while always adhering to our own standards and values."
- Disney also says they have always respected local cultures while creating a welcoming and respectful environment for our cast members and guests.
- “It’s the goal of The Walt Disney Company to connect people through the power and appeal of characters and stories that reflect the universal themes of optimism, community and friendship that resonate worldwide."
What They’re Saying:
- Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company: “This is a thrilling moment for our company as we announce plans to build an exciting Disney theme park resort in Abu Dhabi, whose culture is rich with an appreciation of the arts and creativity. As our seventh theme park destination, it will rise from this land in spectacular fashion, blending contemporary architecture with cutting edge technology to offer guests deeply immersive entertainment experiences in unique and modern ways. Disneyland Abu Dhabi will be authentically Disney and distinctly Emirati – an oasis of extraordinary Disney entertainment at this crossroads of the world that will bring to life our timeless characters and stories in many new ways and will become a source of joy and inspiration for the people of this vast region to enjoy for generations to come."
- His Excellency Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman at Miral: “Abu Dhabi is a place where heritage meets innovation, where we preserve our past while designing the future. The collaboration between Abu Dhabi and Disney demonstrates the remarkable results of combining visionary leadership and creative excellence. What we are creating with Disney in Abu Dhabi is a whole new world of imagination — an experience that will inspire generations across the region and the world, creating magical moments and memories that families will treasure forever. Through the development of unique attractions and experiences, Abu Dhabi continues to be a destination of choice for the world."
- Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Experiences: “This groundbreaking resort destination represents a new frontier in theme park development. Our resort in Abu Dhabi will be the most advanced and interactive destination in our portfolio. The location of our park is incredibly unique – anchored by a beautiful waterfront – which will allow us to tell our stories in completely new ways. This project will reach guests in a whole new part of the world, welcoming more families to experience Disney than ever before. Ultimately, it will be a celebration of what’s possible when creativity and progress come together."
- Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, Group CEO, Miral: “Bringing a Disney theme park resort to Yas Island marks a historic milestone in our journey to further advance the island’s position as a global destination for exceptional entertainment and leisure. Together, we are creating a place of boundless innovation, where the vision of our leadership continues to inspire the world."
