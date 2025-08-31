Card Tricks and Villainous Deeds as Dr. Facilier Takes to the Seas Aboard the Disney Destiny
If you're lucky, you might just find Dr. Facilier lurking the halls of Disney Cruise Line's newest ship.
He’s got friends on the other side… of the ship! Dr. Facilier will be bringing his devious card tricks to Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Destiny.
What’s Happening:
- During the “Disney Villains: Icons of Evil" panel at Destination D23, it was revealed that Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog will be making appearances aboard the Disney Destiny when it sets sail later this year.
- He’ll be appearing as what’s being dubbed as a “meet and play character," lurking the upper levels of the Grand Hall looking to lure guests in for a card trick or sleight of hand. You might even be lured into his own makeshift parlor.
- Dr. Facilier is far from the only villain that will be appearing onboard. In fact, Cruella de Vil will be getting her own lounge, appropriately titled De Vil’s. You can learn more about the macabre fun that awaits here.
- The mischievous Loki will declare his rule over the ship from high up the Grand Hall of this Heroes & Villains themed ship.
More Disney Destiny Reveals from Destination D23:
- We got a new look at the Pirates of the Caribbean-themed Cask & Cannon tavern.
- Another lounge, The Sanctum, will be themed to Doctor Strange, and will offer some truly innovative beverages.
- Two incredible new mugs are coming to The Haunted Mansion Parlor, which will also find a home aboard the Disney Destiny.
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
