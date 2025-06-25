New Details on De Vil's Piano Lounge: A Wickedly Stylish New Addition Aboard the Disney Destiny
And if she doesn't scare you, no evil thing will!
Disney Cruise Line has shared some new details on the villainous new lounge coming to the Disney Destiny, De Vil’s piano lounge.
What’s Happening:
- An evening at De Vil’s piano lounge will be a lavish affair emblematic of the bar’s namesake, the fabulously over-the-top villain Cruella de Vil from One Hundred and One Dalmatians and the acclaimed 2021 live action film, Cruella.
- Cruella’s infamous flair for style and wickedly bold attitude will be reflected in the Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic of the adult-exclusive lounge.
- Just beyond the Grand Hall, a marquee will spell out “De Vil’s" in letters designed to look like piano keys, setting the scene for an evening of live music and chic cocktails.
- As guests enter the lounge, a floor mosaic will read Cruella’s infamous catchphrase, “How Marvelous," surrounded by 15 paw prints, representing the original number of puppies in Perdita's litter.
- Everything in the location will be adorned with her signature color palette: red, black and white.
- The carpet will feature an intricate design that appears ink-splotched and hand-drawn as a tribute to Ken Anderson, the artist who oversaw the stylized designs of the characters in One Hundred and One Dalmatians.
- As we got to see at a preview earlier this year, an eye-catching spotted piano will be the focal point of the venue.
More on the Disney Destiny:
- The Disney Destiny will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in November 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.
- Guests will be able to step into The Sanctum, a lounge inspired by the iconic Sanctum Sanctorum as seen in Doctor Strange and other Marvel films.
- A new look at the upcoming ship’s Grand Hall was recently unveiled, featuring an appearance from the mischievous Loki.
- Get a sneak peek at the Hercules musical coming to the ship.
- Check out merchandise that will be available aboard the Disney Destiny.
For all the latest news from the Disney Destiny, be sure to follow along with our Disney Destiny tag.
