MARVELous New Look at Disney Destiny's Doctor Strange-Inspired The Sanctum Lounge

Exclusive to the new ship, The Sactum will officially debut this November.

As the Disney Destiny prepares to make its maiden voyage through the Caribbean, Disney is sharing a new look at the ship’s exclusive Doctor Strange themed lounge.

Inspired by Doctor Strange’s New York Sanctum, guests will find a ton of artifacts and props that aim to bring guests into the magical world of the Sorcerer Supreme.

Featuring iconic items found throughout the MCU, including a circular mirror modeled after the symbolic window at the Sanctum, the Cloak of Leviathan, and spell books from the library of Kamar-Taj, the immersive venue doesn’t just stop at the decor.

During today’s Disney Eats panel at Destination D23, Ben Van Curen, Disney Cruise Line’s Beverage Operations Manager, shared a look at one of the new cocktails coming to The Sanctum.

The Mirror Dimension drink is as visually impressive as it is tasty.

Made with Stoli Elit Vodka, lychee, fresh lemon juice, pink peppercorn, and Eletricdust Buzz Rock, the drink is served in a special glass that reacts to the touch.

The Sanctum is set to debut on Disney Destiny’s maiden voyage on November 20th out of Fort Lauderdale.

Yo Ho, Yo Ho, It’s Almost Time to Set Sail:

Cask & Cannon brings fans into new swashbuckling fun inspired by the hit Disney Park’s attraction, with themed decor and specialty cocktails.

Today, fans also got new information about what they will be able to “drink up" at the new lounge.

