A Date With Destiny: What We Learned About Disney's Newest Ship From the Latest "Disney Twenty-Three"

The latest issue of Disney Twenty-Three has arrived, and in it we are learning some new information about the Disney Destiny, the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet.

Set to make her maiden voyage in November, we're learning a bit more about the entertainment and experiences that will be found on the ship.

The ship will feature storytellers, similar to the Disney Treasure’s Oleander and Sage, who have their own entertainment experiences that bring the ship’s heroes and villains story to life. On the Disney Destiny, our storytellers will be Gamble and Zayah.

They will be featured in new shows, like an improv-style show in the ship's Saga lounge - "With Great Power: A Marvel

Speaking of the Grand Hall, the ship’s atrium chandelier (often a character in its own right on the Wish class ships (Disney Wish, Disney Treasure, Disney Destiny)) will be inspired by the meteorite that brought Vibranium to Wakanda. Fitting, since Black Panther is the ship’s atrium statue.

Gamble and Zayah will also appear in De Vil’s alongside Cruella

This is, of course, when Cruella isn’t out in the Grand Hall herself, making comments about what other cruise passengers are wearing in her “Wretched Runway" fashion show.

She won’t be the only villain to appear in the ship’s Grand Hall though. When the atrium glows purple, Dr. Facilier will appear and lead adults to a secret parlor where he will offer mind readings and some sleights of hand.

When the Atrium glows green, Maleficent will appear and lead guests to Saga, where she will host her own new encounter, “Under Her Spell," which promises to be filled with special effects.

The ship’s Grand Hall will also play host to a new musical experience, the immersive “Sounds of Wakanda," where musicians will be teaching guests rhythm and chanting for a communal experience that calls forth King T’Challa.

Pride Lands: Feast of the Lion King will also feature their own hosts - Mwongozo and Shaha - and will feature collectible sippers that fans can take home. One of which is based on Ed the Hyena.

Another sipper, designed to look like the Herc sipper that Panic drinks from in the film Hercules will be available at the Walt Disney Theater. Appropriate since the premiere of a new Broadway style musical, Disney Hercules, will take place in that very theater.

In the new stage production, we will hear a song originally planned for but inevitably abandoned from the original film, “Shooting Star" that will now be placed in a romantic moment later into the production.

A secret drink will be available at The Sanctum that can only be ordered and after solving a puzzle. Fans can also see the Cloak of Levitation on display, and guests can add their own names to the Library of Kamar-Taj. Another sipper, this one themed to the Eye of Agamotto will also be available with a mocktail at this location.

At DeVil’s, a pair of cocktails themed to her henchmen, Horace and Jasper, will be available with one coming in a tall glass, and the other in a shorter one.

Human food (cookies) in the shape of dog-bones will also be on the menu to take home, as guests can also get their hands on Kanine Krunchies at this location.

The Cask and Cannon will feature easter eggs paying homage to each of the versions of the Pirates of the Caribbean

The ceiling of this location will also feature a treasure map adorned with sketches by Disney Legend Marc Davis for the original Disneyland

It would only make sense that Captain Jack Sparrow can be found in this location, but his appearances will only take place on Pirates night.

More villains can be found on the AquaMouse. While we knew Chernabog would be featured, we now know that Mickey and Minnie’s ascent up to Villain Mountain in this version of the AquaMouse - “Sing A Silly Song" - will also feature Scar and the Queen of Hearts.

While not every Disney villain or hero has their own space on the new ship, with all decks and stair towers on the Disney Destiny, guests are sure to find their favorites throughout the artwork on the ship, or in the restaurant 1923.

Beginning in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains. The sister ship to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure will sail its maiden voyage from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Nov. 20, 2025, followed by an inaugural season of four- and five-night cruises to The Bahamas and Western Caribbean, including visits to one or both of Disney Cruise Line’s island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

