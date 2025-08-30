Destination D23: Disney Reveals Popcorn Buckets and Sippers Set to Debut at Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line

Plus, check out some exclusive mugs coming to Disney Destiny's Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Across the Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line, guests will be able to collect several new novelty popcorn buckets and sippers set to release soon.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23 is well under way at Walt Disney World

One of the biggest Disney Parks souvenirs are the collectible popcorn buckets and sippers, themed to fan favorite characters and attractions.

At today’s What’s Cooking with Disney Eats panel, Disney’s food and beverage teams and the Try Guy’s Keith Habersberger shared an exciting list of announcements, and Disney Parks Blog

Popcorn has been a staple at the Disney Parks since Disneyland

In the 1990’s, Disney introduced simple buckets before debuting their first ever character-inspired bucket in 2010.

The Mickey Mouse Ghost popcorn bucket proved to be a success, which has led to Disney developing new and exciting characters and attraction themed buckets with lights, sounds, wearable straps, and other features.

Revealing 8 near sippers and popcorn buckets, let’s take a look at the exciting collectible vessels headed to Disney Parks and Disney Cruise Line.

Holiday Christmas Tree Truck

Set to debut this holiday season at Disneyland Resort, Aulani, and select Disney Cruise Line ships.

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar Holiday Zombie Mug and Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto Holiday Zombie Mug

Set to debut at Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disneyland Hotel this holiday season. Available in red and gold thread.

Disney Destiny Haunted Mansion Parlor Poseidon Mug

Releasing exclusively aboard the Disney Destiny, fans will be able to pick up this mug at the Haunted Mansion Parlor starting November 20th during the ship’s maiden voyage.

The Siren s Mug

Also set to be available exclusively aboard the Disney Destiny, guests will be able to pick up this collectible cup at Haunted Mansion Parlor.

Monsters, Inc. Scream Canister Bucket

Previously available as a sipper, the iconic scream canister takes on a new form as a popcorn holder. The collectible is set to debut soon at Disneyland Resort and select Disney Cruise Line ships.

Little Green Men Jetpack Sipper

You’ll be able to abduct one of these Toy Story-inspired sippers soon at Disneyland Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, and select Disney Cruise Line ships.

Winnie the Pooh & Piglet Spring Bucket

Arriving Spring 2026, the adorable bucket is set to debut at Disneyland Resort and select Disney Cruise Line ships.

Bantha Sipper

This Star Wars themed cup is set to hit Disneyland Resort and Disney Cruise Line next year.

More Destination D23:

Read More Disney Parks: