D23 2026: Secure Your Hotel for The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Now
Celebrate all things Disney in Anaheim August 14th-16th.
Today, during Destination D23 at Walt Disney World, Disney announced dates for next year’s D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Fans looking to head to the biannual convention can now book hotels for the August event.
What’s Happening:
- With the freshly announced 2026 D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, fans planning to head to the Anaheim Convention Center next August can now book hotel rooms for the event.
- Taking place from August 14-16, the weekend-long celebration invites Disney fans from all corners of the fandom to come together and celebrate Disney Parks, Disney Animation, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel and so much more!
- Through the official D23 website, fans looking to attend the convention can book stays at both official Disneyland Resort hotels and Good Neighbor hotels.
- Now is a great time to secure a room and the best rates ahead of the celebration, as rates and availability are sure to change as we move into the new year.
- You can visit the official site here to book Disneyland Resort hotels or here to book Good Neighbor hotels.
Destination D23:
- While D23 will take over the Anaheim Convention Center next year, Destination D23 is going on right now at Walt Disney World.
- Already this weekend, we’ve already had major announcements about Disney Animation's Hexed, a new look at Toy Story 5, a special TRON: Ares TRON Lightcycle/Run overlay, an update coming to Carousel of Progress, and more!
- You can stay up to date on all the news with our live blog.
