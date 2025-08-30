Video: Jodi Benson Takes the Stage Singing Spectacular Rendition of Fan-Favorite Howard Ashman Song at Destination D23
And no, it's not "Part of Your World."
Destination D23 guests were treated to a spectacular performance by Disney Legend Jodi Benson, singing a fan-favorite tune from her early career working with Howard Ashman.
What’s Happening:
- During Destination D23 this weekend, fans were treated to a special performance by Disney Legend Jodi Benson, who provided the voice (both singing and speaking) of Ariel in the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic, The Little Mermaid.
- While Benson was named the official Fan-bassador of D23 for the year leading up to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan event in Anaheim next August, she and D23’s Michael Vargo also talked about her relationship with Disneyland, not just the place but the song of the same name.
- Benson performed as Robin in the Howard Ashman/Marvin Hamlisch musical, SMILE, back in 1986. The musical, a lesser-known but fascinating show with lyrics by Ashman and music by Hamlisch was a satirical look at American values and beauty pageants, specifically focused on the fictional "Young American Miss Pageant" in Santa Rosa, California. As the pageant unfolds, the musical explores the lives, ambitions, and struggles of the contestants, as well as the adults running the show, painting a bittersweet picture of small-town America and the pursuit of perfection.
- In her role, Benson performed the song “Disneyland," which is perhaps the most famous number from the show, a heartfelt ballad about dreams and disillusionment.
- Benson sang the song for the crowd this weekend, receiving a standing ovation after the performance. Check it out in our video below.
- Despite the ironic and satirical context of the song in the show, it has become a popular tune amongst musical and Disney fans, with Disney even embracing it. Not only was it performed here by Benson, but it also made an appearance in the 60th anniversary edition of World of Color (World of Color - Celebrate! The Wonderful World of Walt Disney) at Disney California Adventure.
- Remarkable since SMILE opened on Broadway in November 1986 but closed after only 48 performances and 15 previews, making it a commercial failure.
- That said, it did eventually lead to Ashman working with Walt Disney Feature Animation shortly after, penning tunes for The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and early drafts of Aladdin, with many pointing out that the lyrics in “Disneyland" seemingly foreshadow his time at the studio before his passing in 1991.
