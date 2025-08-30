D23 Travels Around the Country and Into Your Living Room for an Exciting Line-Up of 2025 Events

See what upcoming D23 events await Disney fans throughout the rest of 2025.

In addition to revealing the dates for next year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, a selection of D23 events for the remainder of 2025 was also revealed.

What’s Happening:

Destination D23

Among the events taking place in the coming months are exciting new offerings from the D23 Spotlight Series, such as: D23 Spooktacular Spotlight event with Walt Disney Imagineering in Orlando, FL Halloween “Boo-nanza" event in California, featuring a panel of some Imagineering and Walt Disney Archives favorites, themed activities, a DJ, and more An event celebrating the second season of the Disney+ Percy Jackson and the Olympians this December in California

Kicking off November 1st, the next D23 On the Road series will celebrate 35 years of the family holiday classic Home Alone with immersive, interactive screenings in over 18 U.S. cities.

The fan-favorite “A Jolly Holiday on the Lot" will be returning to The Walt Disney Studios lot in Burbank, CA on Sunday, December 14th.

The next D23 Gold Theater virtual event, hosted by Disney Legend Don Hahn, features a behind-the-scenes look at the annual transformation of Disneyland Haunted Mansion Haunted Mansion Holiday

Details for the all-new Walt’s Los Angeles Tour for D23 Gold Members that will include visits to the Walt Disney Studios lot, Walt Disney Imagineering, Walt Disney’s Carolwood Barn, the location of Walt’s first studio on Kingswell Ave, and so much more, ending with dinner at one of Walt’s favorite restaurants.

Additional dates to be released soon for The Official Walt Disney Studios Walking Tour, which will feature new interactive tour elements and expanded ticket opportunities allowing D23 Members to purchase up to four tickets as well as full tour buy outs.

More from Destination D23:

Stay tuned for continuing coverage from Destination D23 and all the other D23 events taking place this weekend at Walt Disney World!