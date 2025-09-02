The Meteor is Now in Sight! DinoLand USA Extinction Date Officially Set
Starting early next year, it will be full steam ahead on the Tropical Americas project.
While we’ve known that DinoLand USA at Disney’s Animal Kingdom was not long for this world, we now know when the area will officially close.
What’s Happening:
- DinoLand USA will officially close on February 2nd, 2026 to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.
- This means that the last day of operation for Dinosaur, The Dino Institute Shop, Restaurantosaurus, and Restaurantosaurus Lounge will be February 1st.
- However, while it is technically in DinoLand USA currently, the theater that houses Finding Nemo: The Big Blue... and Beyond! will remain.
- The announcement comes one day after The Boneyard play area closed for good.
- Meanwhile, TriceraTop Spin closed back in January and neighboring Primeval Whirl has been defunct since 2020, and was demolished long before Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama was closed.
- Despite the area’s closure, character meet and greets found in the land such as Donald Duck will be moved to a new and yet to be announced location. We anticipate this will be a classic look for the character, and not the dinosaur/prehistory-inspired outfits currently seen in Dinoland USA.
- Elsewhere, in anticipation of Restaurantosaurus’s demise, Harambe Market will undergo a refurbishment in December. When it reopens later in the winter, it will offer a new menu that includes park favorites such as chicken nuggets.
- Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also adjusting the annual refurbishment for Kali River Rapids.
- The rafting ride refurb will now begin on October 6th, with the attraction expected to reopen in December.
About Tropical Americas:
- When the Tropical Americas section of Disney’s Animal Kingdom debuts, guests will be able to experience new attractions themed to Encanto and Indiana Jones.
- The latter attraction will take over what is currently Dinosaur — but will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.
- As for the Encanto attraction, it promises to bring The Casita to life, with furniture taking guests on a journey throughout the house before heading to Antonio’s rainforest-filled room.
- A new carousel featuring hand carved characters from Disney and Pixar animated films, will also be featured in the land, with a unique backstory all its own.
- Construction on the project officially commenced in January following the closure of Chester & Hester’s Dino-Rama.
- The land is expected to open in 2027.
