Play ‘n’ Preview All the Exciting Things Coming to Walt Disney World in This Week’s “Laughing Place On Location”
Jeremiah guides us around everything new at Walt Disney World this summer, while previewing some exciting things to come.
This week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location takes you to Walt Disney World for their Play ‘n’ Preview media event, highlighting forthcoming additions to the resort and the recently opened The Beak and Barrel.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, our Florida reporter Jeremiah Good takes us on a tour of the recent Play 'n' Preview media event at Walt Disney World.
- We begin with a highlight of some recently opened additions across the resort, including Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, Test Track and The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure.
- A number of announcements were made during the event, which we cover here, such as:
- The opening date for Zootopia: Better Zoogether at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- A look at new vehicles coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin
- New info regarding The Muppets takeover of Rock 'n' Roller Coaster
- Evil Rainbow Caverns coming to Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Finally, we take a look around the newly-opened Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern at the Magic Kingdom, The Beak and Barrel.
