Play ‘n’ Preview All the Exciting Things Coming to Walt Disney World in This Week’s “Laughing Place On Location”

Jeremiah guides us around everything new at Walt Disney World this summer, while previewing some exciting things to come.

This week’s episode of Laughing Place On Location takes you to Walt Disney World for their Play ‘n’ Preview media event, highlighting forthcoming additions to the resort and the recently opened The Beak and Barrel.

What’s Happening:

