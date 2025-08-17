“Laughing Place On Location” Gets Playful for Disney Jr. Let’s Play! at Disney California Adventure
Get ready to play along as Laughing Place On Location takes a trip to Disney California Adventure for the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event.
What’s Happening:
- In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
- This week, Mike Celestino takes us on a tour of all the fun offerings available at Disney California Adventure for Disney Jr. Let's Play! – which took place on Friday, August 8th.
- From a slew of special character experiences to one-off performances such as the Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party and Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties, we showcase it all, On Location!
- New episodes of Laughing Place On Location will be released every Sunday at 7:00 a.m. PT.
- In the coming weeks, you can expect episodes focusing on topics such as:
- World Princess Week at Walt Disney World
- Destination D23
- New York Comic Con
