“Laughing Place On Location” Gets Playful for Disney Jr. Let’s Play! at Disney California Adventure

Disney Jr. Let’s Play! returned to the Disneyland Resort for a one-day-only extravaganza last week, and we’ve got it all covered in the latest edition of “Laughing Place On Location”

Get ready to play along as Laughing Place On Location takes a trip to Disney California Adventure for the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event.

What’s Happening:

  • In our weekly web series, Laughing Place On Location, Laughing Place reporters take you wherever the action is in and around the world of Disney.
  • This week, Mike Celestino takes us on a tour of all the fun offerings available at Disney California Adventure for Disney Jr. Let's Play! – which took place on Friday, August 8th.
  • From a slew of special character experiences to one-off performances such as the Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party and Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties, we showcase it all, On Location!
  • For much more coverage from this year’s Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event, click here.

