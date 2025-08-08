Photos/Video: Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties Returns to Disney California Adventure for Disney Jr. Let's Play!

The limited-time offering will be available through the weekend.

For this weekend only, Disneyland Resort is inviting preschoolers and their families to jump into the magical stories of Disney Jr. with their Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event, including a returning SuperKitties stage show.

What’s Happening:

Disney Jr. Live! is now live at the Disneyland Resort!

Taking over parts of both Disney California Adventure Downtown Disney

Taking place from August 8th through 10th, fans of the kid’s network can dive into their favorite TV shows through special performances, crafts, photo opportunities, meet and greets, merchandise, and more!

fans can check out the return of the Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties show! Hosted by Chef Kitten Caboodle, the interactive performance invites young fans to join the iconic feline superheroes show to learn how to make cupcakes.

You may even catch an appearance by Minnie Mouse!

Showtimes for the limited offering take place daily through the weekend at 11AM, 12PM, and 1PM (ASL Interpreters).

Meet and Greets Galore:

If your little ones are looking to meet some of their favorite Disney Jr. characters, Disney Jr. Let’s Play! has you covered.

During the weekend event, guests will find appearances and photo ops with Bitsy from SuperKitties , Spider from Spidey and His Amazing Friends , and, of course, Mickey Mouse.

, Spider from , and, of course, Mickey Mouse. You can check out more info here

