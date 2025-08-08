Photos: Spidey, Bitsy and Mickey Mouse Meet Fans at California Adventure’s Disney Jr. Let's Play!

Special photo ops are available for today’s event at the Disneyland Resort.

Amongst the festivities at Disney Jr. Let's Play! at Disney California Adventure are special character photo ops with Spidey from Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Bitsy from SuperKitties, and Mickey Mouse.

All three photo ops are located in Hollywood Land today and have personalized backdrops.

Spidey is in front of a cityscape backdrop fit for him and his Amazing Friends.

Mickey can be found with a backdrop that represents California Adventure itself, depicting the Incredicoaster (previously California Screamin’) and the Pixar Pal-A-Round ferris wheel.

And Bitsy, naturally, has a SuperKitties backdrop.

