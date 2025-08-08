Photos / Video: Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party Brings Spidey, SuperKitties and More Friends to Disney California Adventure

This year's Disney Jr. Let's Play! event was marked with a special block party cavalcade at Disney California Adventure.

Disney California Adventure once again played host to the Disney Jr. Let's Play! event today, which offers crafting, singing, and playing, along with engaging entertainment and delightful photo opportunities for young families. As part of the festivities, a special block party took place along the park’s parade route.

The Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party was appropriately kicked off with an appearance from Mickey and Minnie Mouse, complete with some extra Disneyland 70th Celebration flair.

Watch the Full Disney Jr. Let's Play! Block Party:

Between character appearances, performers carried these large balloon arches – adding a little extra flair and color to the proceedings.

Donald, Daisy, Goofy and Pluto – who all appear in the recent return of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ – were up next, being driven in a Main Street Fire Engine from across the street at Disneyland.

Spider-Man from Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends made his Disneyland Resort debut at today’s event.

Another vehicle from Main Street, the Omnibus, carried a slew of other Disney Jr. stars, such as Sofia the First, Vampirina, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger too!

Another character debut came in the form of Bitsy from SuperKitties.

Be sure to follow along with us here at Laughing Place for continuing coverage of Disney Jr. Let’s Play!

