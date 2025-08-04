Disneyland Magic Key Exclusive: 50% Off Lightning Lane Multi Pass for Limited Time
Magic Key holders, get ready to speed through your favorite attractions with this exclusive, limited-time offer.
Disneyland Resort has announced an exclusive perk for its valued Magic Key holders! From August 13, 2025, to August 18, 2025, Magic Key holders can enjoy an increased discount of 50% off on a Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
What’s Happening:
- Magic Key holders have a special opportunity to save big on their next visit to Disneyland Resort. From Wednesday, August 13, 2025, to Monday, August 18, 2025, Magic Key holders can purchase a Lightning Lane Multi Pass for half off its regular price.
- The Lightning Lane Multi Pass is a great way to maximize your day at the parks, bypassing the standby queue for a select number of attractions.
- The pass is an add-on to valid theme park admission and is available for purchase within the Disneyland app on the day of your visit.
- This offer is only valid for Magic Key holders and is subject to availability and park rules.
- The starting price for Lightning Lane Multi-Pass is $32 per ticket, per day.
- Recently, Disneyland announced a pause for new sales of Magic Key passes.
Attractions Currently on the Multi Pass:
- At Disneyland Park
- Autopia
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad
- Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters
- Haunted Mansion
- Indiana Jones Adventure
- “it's a small world"
- Matterhorn Bobsleds
- Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway
- Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
- Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin
- Space Mountain
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure
- At Disney’s California Adventure:
