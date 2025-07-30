A Magical Tribute: Imagineering's 70th Anniversary Gift to Disneyland

The new painting features new and classic resort icons.

In celebration of Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, Walt Disney Imagineering gifted the park with a gorgeous painting honoring the 7 decades of magical memories.

What’s Happening:

In honor of the Celebrate Happy festivities at Disneyland, Walt Disney Imagineering has shared on Instagram

Commissioning former Imagineer and renowned artist Eric Robison, Imagineering wanted to capture the 7 decade history of the resort with the gorgeous painting.

Featuring a collage of iconic symbols of the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

Interestingly, the Red Car Trolley

While one of the trolleys is now permanently parked at Buena Vista Street station, it’s cool to see such a unique Disneyland Resort

Where are They Now:

While one of the Red Car Trolleys kept its home at Disney California Adventure, the other ride vehicle found a new home approximately 50 miles north-east of Disneyland Resort at the Garner Holt Foundation.

Garner Holt is known for their work on theme park attractions around the world bringing amazing animatronic figures to life.

For Disney, Garner Holt has worked on projects like Ariel’s Undersea Adventure and the Fantasmic!

You can read more on the Red Car Trolley’s new home here

