Latest Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Loot Drop Includes Cuddly Creatures and Cantina Glassware

A brand-new plush from the upcoming 'Star Wars Outlaws' game and other treasures have been spotted at Black Spire Outpost.

As we visited the Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland Resort, we spotted some must-have loot for smugglers, droid builders, and creature enthusiasts alike.

A new collection of goods has appeared at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, perfect for commemorating your travels to the Outer Rim.

A brand-new interactive Merqaal plush ($54.99) of Nix  the companion creature from the Star Wars Outlaws video game.The battery-operated plush features blinking eyes, snapping jaws, and authentic chirps and squeaks. This is also available on DisneyStore.com

For fans of classic Tatooine fauna, an adorable Baby Bantha ($29.99) plush has also joined the menagerie.

This long sleeved Black Spire shirt features the iconic geometric logo on the front.

For those who frequent Oga's Cantina, you can now take home a piece of the atmosphere with glassware ($19.99 each) featuring the cantina's iconic logo.

Over at the Droid Depot, you can now grab a keychain ($14.99) featuring the proprietor himself, the blue-skinned Utai mechanic Mubo.

Daniel Kaplan
Daniel loves theme parks — specifically how the narrative of theme park attractions differs from film or books — and loves debating what constitutes a "good" theme park attraction story.
View all articles by Daniel Kaplan
Jeremiah Good
Our main correspondent for Walt Disney World and the Orlando area and a heck of a paleontologist if he does say so himself.
View all articles by Jeremiah Good