Latest Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Loot Drop Includes Cuddly Creatures and Cantina Glassware
As we visited the Black Spire Outpost at Disneyland Resort, we spotted some must-have loot for smugglers, droid builders, and creature enthusiasts alike.
A new collection of goods has appeared at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, perfect for commemorating your travels to the Outer Rim.
A brand-new interactive Merqaal plush ($54.99) of Nix the companion creature from the Star Wars Outlaws video game.The battery-operated plush features blinking eyes, snapping jaws, and authentic chirps and squeaks. This is also available on DisneyStore.com
For fans of classic Tatooine fauna, an adorable Baby Bantha ($29.99) plush has also joined the menagerie.
This long sleeved Black Spire shirt features the iconic geometric logo on the front.
For those who frequent Oga's Cantina, you can now take home a piece of the atmosphere with glassware ($19.99 each) featuring the cantina's iconic logo.
Over at the Droid Depot, you can now grab a keychain ($14.99) featuring the proprietor himself, the blue-skinned Utai mechanic Mubo.
More Disney Merchandise News:
- Style Your Halloween the Disney Way with Not-So-Spooky Decor from the Halloween Shop
- Gifts from The Grid: New TRON: Lightcycle/Run Merchandise Arrives at Magic Kingdom
- RSVLTS Takes Up "Space" with New Selections in the Star Wars Collection
- Harveys Brings Ghostly Vibes to Your Wardrobe with the Haunted Mansion Poster Tote Bag