Top 4 Conversation Starters With Disney Characters

It’s a magical experience to see your favorite Disney characters come to life in front of you at Disneyland and Disney World, but talking to a fictional character can sometimes understandably be a little awkward if you are not sure what to say. However, this is nothing that a little thinking ahead won’t fix!

These are the best conversation starters you can use with Disney characters for some great interactions.

1) Ask about other characters/animal sidekicks in their story. This is probably the best conversation starter there is for face characters. You can ask the Disney princesses about their animal sidekicks, and they’ll likely have a fun answer up their sleeves! For instance, you can ask Rapunzel where Pascal is right now, or ask Ariel what Flounder and Sebastian have been up to recently. Or, if there is another character from their story you’ve met during this trip or a past trip, you can talk about how that interaction went! See our guide to characters at Disneyland and characters at Disney World for a breakdown of all of the characters you can meet and where to find them.

2) Ask about their day (and be ready to share the highlights of yours). Another good option for face characters is asking about what they’ve been doing that day and any plans they have. You’ll get some pretty great answers pertaining to their interests and passions from their stories!

You should also be ready to share a little bit about how your day is going, as characters often like to ask this to engage you in the conversation. Especially for introverts who tend to freeze up a little bit when put on the spot, make sure you have a few highlights of your day ready to share. Or, if it’s early in the day, like during a Disney character dining breakfast, you can share some things that you’re looking forward to doing later that day.

3) Let the character lead the conversation. If in doubt, you can just let the character drive the interaction! Remember that they do this every day and are excellent conversationalists. This is an especially good move when interacting with non-speaking masked characters, as they will often find some interesting point of connection and kick off the interaction with gestures. There is no major pressure to hold a full conversation with these characters, as your role is basically to interpret what they’re trying to communicate.

4) Point out any personal connections you have to them. This is an especially good strategy if this character is one of our favorites or if you’re wearing any apparel or accessories that reference them. For example, Mickey and Minnie will often acknowledge Disney mouse ear headbands or hats if you’re wearing them. Or, if you meet the Evil Queen wearing a Snow White Disneybound, this will make for a funny interaction as you’ll have some explaining to do. In general, if you’re wearing any type of Disneybounding outfit that will resonate with the character, the conversation will probably make itself! Or, beyond clothing, you can share any other commonality you have with the character as a conversation starter.

