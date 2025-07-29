Look Alive! Joffrey’s Coffee Teases a Disquieting Metamorphosis to Materialize on August 8th

If this ends up not being themed to The Haunted Mansion, then I apologize for all the puns…

Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of foreboding, almost as though you sense a disquieting metamorphosis. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is about to debut its spookiest offering yet, or is it your imagination?

What’s Happening:

  • Joffrey’s Coffee, the official coffee provider for Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, has teased that something new is materializing.
  • In a post on their X account, the iconic font of The Haunted Mansion is clearly seen, as Joffrey’s teases that something caffeinated is starting to materialize on August 8th, 2025.
  • We can only imagine that this will be the latest brew/blend from the company, and that it will almost certainly be themed to the 999 Happy Haunts of The Haunted Mansion.
  • The announcement will be made on August 8th, which is just one day before the anniversary of the attraction’s opening at Disneyland back in 1969.

