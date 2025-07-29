Look Alive! Joffrey’s Coffee Teases a Disquieting Metamorphosis to Materialize on August 8th
If this ends up not being themed to The Haunted Mansion, then I apologize for all the puns…
Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of foreboding, almost as though you sense a disquieting metamorphosis. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is about to debut its spookiest offering yet, or is it your imagination?
What’s Happening:
- Joffrey’s Coffee, the official coffee provider for Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort, has teased that something new is materializing.
- In a post on their X account, the iconic font of The Haunted Mansion is clearly seen, as Joffrey’s teases that something caffeinated is starting to materialize on August 8th, 2025.
- We can only imagine that this will be the latest brew/blend from the company, and that it will almost certainly be themed to the 999 Happy Haunts of The Haunted Mansion.
- The announcement will be made on August 8th, which is just one day before the anniversary of the attraction’s opening at Disneyland back in 1969.
- This is just the latest Disney-themed bagged coffee from Joffrey’s, following the Disneyland 70th Anniversary Blend, Stitch’s Aloha Blend, three new Star Wars blends, Snow White Just One Bite Brew, and more.
- Check out Joffrey’s website for more limited-time Disney-themed brews!
More Walt Disney World News:
- After only a week, Walt Disney World has already lifted the new rules put in place for Annual Passholders that coincided with the debut of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- Legendary Disney animator Andreas Deja has been called upon to help bring the world of the Disney Villains to life in their new land coming to the Magic Kingdom.
- Just days after a nighttime parade finally returned to the Magic Kingdom, Disney fans everywhere can now stream the soundtrack to Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- New products themed to TRON Lightcycle / Run have appeared, giving fans a chance to commemorate their thrilling trip to The Grid.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com