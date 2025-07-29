Look Alive! Joffrey’s Coffee Teases a Disquieting Metamorphosis to Materialize on August 8th

If this ends up not being themed to The Haunted Mansion, then I apologize for all the puns…

Your cadaverous pallor betrays an aura of foreboding, almost as though you sense a disquieting metamorphosis. Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is about to debut its spookiest offering yet, or is it your imagination?

What’s Happening:

Joffrey’s Coffee, the official coffee provider for Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

In a post on their X account, the iconic font of The Haunted Mansion is clearly seen, as Joffrey’s teases that something caffeinated is starting to materialize on August 8th, 2025.

We can only imagine that this will be the latest brew/blend from the company, and that it will almost certainly be themed to the 999 Happy Haunts of The Haunted Mansion.

The announcement will be made on August 8th, which is just one day before the anniversary of the attraction’s opening at Disneyland back in 1969.

