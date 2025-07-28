Starlights and Green Lights for WDW Annual Passholders as Admission Rules Change Once Again
The new rules put in place for the new parade's debut lasted only a week.
After only a week, Walt Disney World has already lifted the new rules put in place for Annual Passholders that coincided with the debut of Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
What’s Happening:
- After only a week, Walt Disney World has returned to their previous Annual Passholder admission rules for the Magic Kingdom, which allows guests to visit the park without a reservation after 2:00 PM Monday through Friday, or on a “good-to-go" day.
- Reservations will still be needed to access the park on Saturday or Sunday, with Park Hopping options subject to availability.
- The rules were changed back in May as anticipation grew for the debut of a new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
- Capacity crowds were anticipated by many fans that would last into the summer for the new parade, especially considering this is the first nighttime parade at the park since 2016, and the first new nighttime parade since SpectroMagic debuted back in 1991.
- The rule that debuted with Disney Starlight on July 20th said that anybody wanting to go to Magic Kingdom had to have a reservation, regardless of the day of week (again, with park hopping subject to availability). When the change was made, Walt Disney World promised it would be for a limited-time and that these rules would revert back eventually.
- However, how quickly this switch back to the former rules occurred is sure to surprise a number of Annual Passholders.
- The change only affects Magic Kingdom - the same rules will continue to apply for EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, where passholders can visit the parks on good-to-go days or after 2:00 PM without reservation regardless of the day of the week.
- The change is also noted on the official Walt Disney World website, which says: “Annual Passholders may visit the theme parks without a theme park reservation on a good-to-go day or after 2:00 PM (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom park). The limited-time theme park reservation requirements for Magic Kingdom park—which were in place from July 20 to July 27, 2025—have ended."
- It is worth noting that when originally announced, there was no end date in place for the changes, just that it was always meant to be a limited-time rule.
- Disney Starlight: Dream The Night Away features glowing floats that bring classic and contemporary stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios to life, including modern favorites like Encanto, Coco, and Wish, with classics like Peter Pan and Pinocchio. It all culminates in a beautiful finale float that pays homage to the original Main Street Electrical Parade, featuring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and more.
