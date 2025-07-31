Photos: New Fantastic Four Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort

A "fantastic" new collection celebrating Marvel's First Family smashes into stores.

Get ready to welcome Marvel's First Family to your collection! A brand-new line of Fantastic Four merchandise has arrived at the Disneyland Resort. We found these items in Avengers Reserve store at Downtown Disney.

Fantastic Four Mego 8" Figure Set: A retro-style collector's set featuring all four members of the team. ($89.99)

Fantastic 4: First Steps Family Pin: A limited-release pin perfect for showcasing the whole family. ($19.99)

Fantastic 4: First Steps “4" Icon Pin: A sleek pin featuring the team's classic and unmistakable logo. ($14.99)

Fantastic Four Tumbler Mug: Sleek retro design for your favorite beverage.

Fantastic Four Tie-Dye T-Shirt: A colorful shirt with the iconic logo.

Fantastic Four: First Steps “4" Icon Baseball Cap: A classic baseball cap sporting the iconic "4" symbol. ($34.99)

Meet the Fantastic Four

Created by the legendary duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the team first appeared in The Fantastic Four #1 in 1961. Their introduction is widely considered the beginning of the "Marvel Age of Comics," launching the interconnected universe we know today.

in 1961. Their introduction is widely considered the beginning of the "Marvel Age of Comics," launching the interconnected universe we know today. The Team: The team consists of four individuals who gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a scientific mission in outer space: Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic): A brilliant scientist with the ability to stretch his body into any shape. Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman): Reed's wife, who can become invisible and project powerful force fields. Johnny Storm (The Human Torch): Sue's younger brother, who can engulf his body in flames and fly. Ben Grimm (The Thing): Reed's best friend and pilot, who was transformed into a super-strong being with a rock-like orange exterior.



More Disneyland Resort News: