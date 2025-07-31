Photos: New Fantastic Four Merchandise Arrives at the Disneyland Resort
Get ready to welcome Marvel's First Family to your collection! A brand-new line of Fantastic Four merchandise has arrived at the Disneyland Resort. We found these items in Avengers Reserve store at Downtown Disney.
Fantastic Four Mego 8" Figure Set: A retro-style collector's set featuring all four members of the team. ($89.99)
Fantastic 4: First Steps Family Pin: A limited-release pin perfect for showcasing the whole family. ($19.99)
Fantastic 4: First Steps “4" Icon Pin: A sleek pin featuring the team's classic and unmistakable logo. ($14.99)
Fantastic Four Tumbler Mug: Sleek retro design for your favorite beverage.
Fantastic Four Tie-Dye T-Shirt: A colorful shirt with the iconic logo.
Fantastic Four: First Steps “4" Icon Baseball Cap: A classic baseball cap sporting the iconic "4" symbol. ($34.99)
Meet the Fantastic Four
- Created by the legendary duo Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, the team first appeared in The Fantastic Four #1 in 1961. Their introduction is widely considered the beginning of the "Marvel Age of Comics," launching the interconnected universe we know today.
- The Team: The team consists of four individuals who gained superpowers after being exposed to cosmic rays during a scientific mission in outer space:
- Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic): A brilliant scientist with the ability to stretch his body into any shape.
- Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman): Reed's wife, who can become invisible and project powerful force fields.
- Johnny Storm (The Human Torch): Sue's younger brother, who can engulf his body in flames and fly.
- Ben Grimm (The Thing): Reed's best friend and pilot, who was transformed into a super-strong being with a rock-like orange exterior.
More Disneyland Resort News:
- Disneyland Pauses All New Magic Key Sales Indefinitely
- Latest Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Loot Drop Includes Cuddly Creatures and Cantina Glassware
- Look Alive! Joffrey’s Coffee Teases a Disquieting Metamorphosis to Materialize on August 8th
- A 1958 Disney Song Finds New Life in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
- Top 4 Screenshots You Should Take at Disneyland