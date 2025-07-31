Disneyland Pauses All New Magic Key Sales Indefinitely

Looking to buy a new annual pass? You'll have to wait, as sales are once again halted.

Disneyland Resort has once again closed the gates on new annual pass sales, announcing a pause for all four tiers of its Magic Key program. While current Keyholders are still able to renew their passes, prospective buyers are now met with a button asking to “Notify Me When Passes Go on Sale."

What’s Happening:

  • Disneyland has officially paused the sale of all new Magic Key passes. This includes the Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine Keys.
  • This change does not affect current Magic Keyholders, who will still be able to renew their passes within their renewal window.
  • There is currently no official date or timeline for when new Magic Key sales will become available again.
  • The last time passes became available for new purchase was on January 22, 2025, and they have been available ever since.
  • Guests hoping to purchase a new pass should keep a close eye on the Disneyland website and official Disney blogs for any future announcements.
  • Currently not only are Walt Disney World Annual Passes still available, but they recently launched a new deal of gift cards with the purchase of a pass.
  • Be sure to check out our breakdown of blockout dates for each Magic Key tier level.

