Disneyland Pauses All New Magic Key Sales Indefinitely
Looking to buy a new annual pass? You'll have to wait, as sales are once again halted.
Disneyland Resort has once again closed the gates on new annual pass sales, announcing a pause for all four tiers of its Magic Key program. While current Keyholders are still able to renew their passes, prospective buyers are now met with a button asking to “Notify Me When Passes Go on Sale."
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland has officially paused the sale of all new Magic Key passes. This includes the Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine Keys.
- This change does not affect current Magic Keyholders, who will still be able to renew their passes within their renewal window.
- There is currently no official date or timeline for when new Magic Key sales will become available again.
- The last time passes became available for new purchase was on January 22, 2025, and they have been available ever since.
- Guests hoping to purchase a new pass should keep a close eye on the Disneyland website and official Disney blogs for any future announcements.
- Currently not only are Walt Disney World Annual Passes still available, but they recently launched a new deal of gift cards with the purchase of a pass.
- Be sure to check out our breakdown of blockout dates for each Magic Key tier level.
More Disneyland News:
- "Fabled" Fun: "Disney Lorcana" Collection Quest Coming to Disney California Adventure
- Latest Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Loot Drop Includes Cuddly Creatures and Cantina Glassware
- A 1958 Disney Song Finds New Life in "The Fantastic Four: First Steps"
- A Complete Look at the Halloween Time 2025 Food Offerings at Disneyland Resort
- Photos / Video: The Fantastic Four and H.E.R.B.I.E. Arrive in Tomorrowland at Disneyland
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com