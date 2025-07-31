Disneyland Pauses All New Magic Key Sales Indefinitely

Looking to buy a new annual pass? You'll have to wait, as sales are once again halted.

Disneyland Resort has once again closed the gates on new annual pass sales, announcing a pause for all four tiers of its Magic Key program. While current Keyholders are still able to renew their passes, prospective buyers are now met with a button asking to “Notify Me When Passes Go on Sale."

What’s Happening:

Disneyland has officially paused the sale of all new Magic Key passes. This includes the Inspire, Believe, Enchant, and Imagine Keys.

This change does not affect current Magic Keyholders, who will still be able to renew their passes within their renewal window.

There is currently no official date or timeline for when new Magic Key sales will become available again.

The last time passes became available for new purchase was on January 22, 2025, and they have been available ever since.

Guests hoping to purchase a new pass should keep a close eye on the Disneyland website and official Disney blogs for any future announcements.

