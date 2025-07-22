Walt Disney World Offering Disney Gift Card with Purchase of New Annual Passes

This limited-time offer could give you up to a $100 Disney Gift Card eGift!

Those looking to buy a new Walt Disney World Annual Pass now have even more reason to do so, as Disney is offering up to a $100 Disney Gift Card with purchase.

What’s Happening:

  • In a somewhat unprecedented move, Walt Disney World is currently offering up to a $100 Disney Gift Card eGift when you purchase a new Walt Disney World Annual Pass.
  • This offer is only available for a limited time, and only for new Annual Passes. Unfortunately, renewals won’t get you a gift card, but you still get a lower rate than purchasing a new pass.
  • The gift card value varies based on the type of Annual Pass you purchase, broken down as such:
    • $100 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Incredi-Pass
    • $75 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Sorcerer Pass (for Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members only*)
    • $50 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Pirate Pass (for Florida residents only)
    • $25 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Pixie Pass (for Florida residents only)
  • After purchasing a new Annual Pass, the Disney Gift Card eGift will be delivered within a few days to the email address provided at purchase.
