Walt Disney World Offering Disney Gift Card with Purchase of New Annual Passes

This limited-time offer could give you up to a $100 Disney Gift Card eGift!

Those looking to buy a new Walt Disney World Annual Pass now have even more reason to do so, as Disney is offering up to a $100 Disney Gift Card with purchase.

What’s Happening:

In a somewhat unprecedented move, Walt Disney World is currently offering up to a $100 Disney Gift Card eGift when you purchase a new Walt Disney World Annual Pass

This offer is only available for a limited time, and only for new Annual Passes. Unfortunately, renewals won’t get you a gift card, but you still get a lower rate than purchasing a new pass.

The gift card value varies based on the type of Annual Pass you purchase, broken down as such: $100 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Incredi-Pass $75 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Sorcerer Pass (for Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club Members only*) $50 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Pirate Pass (for Florida residents only) $25 Disney Gift Card eGift – included with a Disney Pixie Pass (for Florida residents only)

After purchasing a new Annual Pass, the Disney Gift Card eGift will be delivered within a few days to the email address provided at purchase.

For more details on this exciting offer, be sure to contact our friends at Mouse Fan Travel

More Walt Disney World News: