Photos / Video: The Fantastic Four and H.E.R.B.I.E. Arrive in Tomorrowland at Disneyland
Disneyland guests can now encounter the Fantastic Four – together with their robot companion H.E.R.B.I.E. – who are now making select appearances in Tomorrowland.
As soon as you step into Tomorrowland, you’re immediately hit with promotion for The Fantastic Four: First Steps, as banners featuring Marvel’s First Family have been added to the former PeopleMover track.
In front of Space Mountain, a meet and greet location has been set up, featuring the retro-futuristic style of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.
Here, guests can come face-to-face with the absolutely adorable H.E.R.B.I.E. before meeting two members of the Fantastic Four.
At first, we saw Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman together, who rotated out with Human Torch and The Thing.
Beginning tonight through September 21st, the iconic façade of Space Mountain will light up with special projection effects throughout the evening in a celebration of the Fantastic Four. Select food and beverage items and novelties inspired by the film are also available across the Disneyland Resort.
The Fantastic Four: The First Steps is now playing in theaters everywhere. Check out Mike’s review of the film, which he says is the film adaptation that has come closest to getting it right.
