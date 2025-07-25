Acclaimed "Avatar" Composer Confirms His Return for Long-Awaited Disney Parks Project at San Diego Comic-Con
I mean, he did the last one right? It could have been assumed, but now it's been confirmed.
A special moment with composer Simon Franglen, the man behind the score of the Avatar films, confirms that he is ready to helm another Avatar project - the new land coming to the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- At San Diego Comic-Con this year, we were fortunate enough to be able to sit down with one of the creative minds behind the music of the Avatar films, including the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash, Simon Franglen.
- Franglen is also responsible for the music heard in Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the attractions, shops, eateries, and more throughout the land.
- In our interview below, he discusses some of the musical themes and technology that were used as part of the immersive experience before confirming something many of us might have already expected.
- Saying with a smirk, Franglen added “You may have read that there is another one coming. It is possible that I will be starting work on that soon."
- So it definitely sounds like we’ll be hearing more of the wonderful music and enriching audio environments in the new Avatar-based area coming to Disney California Adventure. Check out the full interview below, and find out more about the new land further down the page.
- Originally announced at last year’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the new Avatar-themed area was confirmed back in June to be taking over a large swath of Hollywoodland at Disney California Adventure, causing the permanent closure of Monsters, Inc.: Mike & Sulley To The Rescue early next year.
- While we don’t know much about the new land, we do know that it will not be a clone of Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
- Art shown in June and at last year’s D23 announcement promise some kind of boat attraction, with many fans immediately pointing to Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland as a point of reference for what could be the new ride system in the art depicted.
- Now, it seems that we also know that Franglen will be working on the project to some degree, whether it will be the entire land, or even just the attraction.
- Franglen is a multi-award-winning composer and producer of film, classical, and contemporary music, and well-known for his long-time collaboration with his friend, James Horner.
- He was the lead arranger and producer on films including Avatar, and his critically acclaimed score for Avatar: The Way of Water, was awarded the World Soundtrack Awards’ 'Discovery of the Year,' the Hollywood Music in Media Award, the ASCAP Award winner for the top score, and was nominated for the Ivor Novello award.
- This year, Franglen follows up his score from Avatar: The Way of Water with Avatar: Fire and Ash, which releases in December 2025.