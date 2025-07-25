From Kiosk to Boutique: Nectar Life Opens Full Location at Downtown Disney
The new location is bringing imaginative bath and body products to the Disneyland Resort.
After first opening a kiosk in the new west end of Downtown Disney, Nectar Life is about to open their own dedicated store in the Disneyland Resort shopping district.
What’s Happening:
- Nectar Life, which offers imaginative, scented bath and body products, is opening today at the Downtown Disney District.
- This marks the brand’s 11th U.S. location, with another actually located at Universal Studios Hollywood’s CityWalk.
- Nectar Life carefully crafts cruelty-free, sulfate-free, and paraben-free bath and body essentials in the USA using only the finest natural and ethically-sourced ingredients.
- But beyond that, they’re also known for their magical and fun products that are almost too cute to use. And you’ll be able to find an array of enchanting soaps, luxurious lotions, and revitalizing skincare items at the new location.
- The Downtown Disney location will be the brand’s first to have a customization bar where guests can create their own milkshake bath soaks and whipped soaps.
- Additionally, shoppers of all ages can enjoy a self-service Soap Mini Bar to dispense their own blend of soap minis in a variety of shapes and scents.
- You’ll find Nectar Life next to The D-Lander Shop and Avengers Reserve in the recently-opened west end of Downtown Disney.
