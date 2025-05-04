New Nectar Life Pop-Up Location Debuts in Downtown Disney Ahead of Full Store's Debut Later This Year
The delicious-looking items are actually self-care specialties.
Guests visiting Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort can get a taste of what’s to come later this year with a new Nectar Life pop-up location.
What’s Happening:
- A new Nectar Life pop-up location has appeared in the Downtown Disney District ahead of the full store debut later this year.
- The location, themed to look like a small vehicle, is charming and is packed with bath and beauty essentials that surely smell as good as they look.
- The location is currently located near the Din Tai Fung on the western side of the Downtown Disney District, though it might move as it is a vehicle.
- Right now the location is perfect, as the future home of the full location will be just beyond it, next to the D-Lander shop.
- The new store will be a one-of-a kind destination, complete with custom fragrance blending bar and exclusive Soap Mini Bar.
- The upcoming 1,500 square-foot Downtown Disney District location is slated to feature an array of Nectar Life’s much-loved routine essentials - including luxurious body care, skincare, bath bombs, and more.
- This new location will also feature multiple custom product experiences featuring favorite Nectar Life products. Guests will be able craft their own personal fragrance blend with an array of scents for a truly one-of-a-kind sensory experience and tailor-made products like moisturizing shea body butters and fragrance roll-ons.
- Downtown Disney will also be the first Nectar Life location with a product customization bar where visitors can create their own milkshake bath soaks and whipped soap.
- Additionally, shoppers of all ages will be able enjoy a self-service Soap Mini Bar to dispense their own blend of soap minis in a variety of whimsical shapes and delicious scents.
What They’re Saying:
- Tom Taicher, CEO and co-founder, Nectar Life: “We are excited for this next chapter, dreams do come true. As we continue to expand, it’s important for us to continue to provide products made in the United States that exceed the highest expectations with clean ingredients."
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com