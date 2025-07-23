Celebrating 70 Years of Holiday Magic: Returning Favorites Announced for 2025’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
A special anniversary twist adds an extra sparkle to the many returning favorites of Holidays at the Disneyland Resort.
Disneyland appears to be celebrating Christmas in July this year, as they’ve just revealed all the details for this year’s Holidays at the Disneyland Resort event.
What’s Happening:
- Holidays at the Disneyland Resort, the upbeat Disney Festival of Holidays and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! are set to return on November 14th, 2025, and continue through January 7th, 2026.
- This year’s holiday season will be slightly different, as the resort continues to celebrate its 70th anniversary in tandem with the holidays.
- Case in point, Mickey, Minnie and their friends will be sporting sparkling new outfits that are a “holiday spin" on their 70th Celebration outfits.
- Fan-favorite entertainment offerings and holiday overlays are returning, including:
- A Christmas Fantasy Parade
- Believe… In Holiday Magic
- “it’s a small world" Holiday
- Haunted Mansion Holiday
- Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl
- Mater’s Jingle Jamboree
- The Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour is back, including holiday themed treats and reserved viewing for A Christmas Fantasy Parade.
- After debuting last year, Santa Claus and select characters will return to create special memories with guests at the Fantasyland Theatre, which will also feature cookie decorating, craft making, storytelling and atmospheric music throughout the day.
- Disney Festival of Holidays is also set for a return to Disney California Adventure, featuring a wide range of flavorful food and beverages, a variety of live entertainment and more.
- Alongside new and returning menu items at the Festive Food Marketplaces, the Festival of Holidays will see the return of:
- The Disneyland Resort hotels and the Downtown Disney District will also celebrate the holiday, brimming with seasonal flavors, sounds and sights, including a beautiful nightly “snowfall."
- Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail returns this year, inviting you to search for special ornaments hanging from trees throughout the Downtown Disney District.
- Of course, there will also be plenty of holiday merchandise available at stores throughout the Disneyland Resort. This year’s Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Collection brings the magic of Christmas to life with nostalgic and whimsical storytelling.
- Plenty of specialty food and beverage offerings will also be available. While the full list will be released closer to the launch of the event, we have gotten a tease of the returning peppermint cold brew and Mickey-shaped gingerbread cookie.
Spooks Before Joy:
- Before we get to the joy and whimsy of the holiday season, we must first enjoy the spooks and thrills of Halloween Time – which kicks off on August 22nd and runs through October 31st, 2025.
- This event features popular attraction overlays, including Guardians of the Galaxy - Monsters After Dark, Mater’s Junkyard Jam-Boo-Ree, and Luigi’s Honkin’ Haul-O-Ween at Disney California Adventure, and Haunted Mansion Holiday at Disneyland Park.
- Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort also brings back the ultra-popular, separately ticketed, Halloween event at Disney California Adventure, Oogie Boogie Bash.
- As with their holiday costumes, Mickey and Minnie’s Halloween costumes will also draw inspiration from their 70th Celebration costumes.
- If you’d like to visit the Disneyland Resort for Halloween or the holidays, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel, who can assist with all your Disney planning needs.
