Wedding Magic: Celebrate Your Love at Disneyland's Three Newest Fairy Tale Venues
The new venues can be found in New Orleans Square and Fantasyland.
Guests looking to spend their special day at the Disneyland Resort can now book three new venues to tie the knot.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is celebrating the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary with three new wedding venues located inside the Happiest Place on Earth.
- Two of the three new venues can be found at the freshly renovated Magnolia Park.
- Located in New Orleans Square, the area was recently reimagined as a part of the Haunted Mansion queue refurbishment.
- First up we have the Magnolia Park Gazebo, which offers a backdrop of Tiana’s Palace, highlighting the French Quarter flair of the area. The ceremony will end with a ride aboard the Disneyland Railroad, bringing the happy couple and guests to Main Street, U.S.A.
- Availability: Early morning ceremonies prior to park opening.
- Capacity: 30 guests.
- For those looking to immortalize their love, the Magnolia Park Terrace venue offers a ceremony just steps away from the iconic Haunted Mansion attraction. The venue provides a moody, yet romantic atmosphere and also includes the grand exit on the Disneyland Railroad.
- Availability: Early morning ceremonies prior to park opening.
- Capacity: 32 guests.
- Stepping away from New Orleans Square, Disney Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is taking us to Fantasyland.
- The Fantasy Faire Garden venue is situated right next to Sleeping Beauty Castle, offering a quaint and intimate ceremony.
- Availability: Varying.
- Capacity: 10 guests.
Celebrate Happy:
- While it might not be THE special day, every day at the Disneyland Resort is a special day.
- Right now, guests visiting the resort can celebrate 7 decades of magical memories through specially themed food and beverage, merchandise, and entertainment offerings.
- For those looking to head to the Happiest Place on Earth, Laughing Place recommends Mouse Fan Travel for all your Disneyland Resort needs.
