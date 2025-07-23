Wedding Magic: Celebrate Your Love at Disneyland's Three Newest Fairy Tale Venues

The new venues can be found in New Orleans Square and Fantasyland.

Guests looking to spend their special day at the Disneyland Resort can now book three new venues to tie the knot.

What’s Happening:

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons is celebrating the Disneyland Resort’s 70th anniversary with three new wedding venues located inside the Happiest Place on Earth.

Two of the three new venues can be found at the freshly renovated Magnolia Park.

First up we have the Magnolia Park Gazebo , which offers a backdrop of Tiana’s Palace, highlighting the French Quarter flair of the area. The ceremony will end with a ride aboard the Disneyland Railroad Availability: Early morning ceremonies prior to park opening. Capacity: 30 guests.

The Fantasy Faire Garden venue is situated right next to Sleeping Beauty Castle, offering a quaint and intimate ceremony. Availability: Varying. Capacity: 10 guests.

