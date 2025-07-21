Autopia Superfan Finishes his Driveable Ride Vehicle Replica
A dedicated fan brings the dream of bringing a ride vehicle home a reality.
ABC news recently showcased Peter Menotti, a Los Angeles-area resident, has painstakingly constructed a full-sized, driveable replica of a classic Disneyland Autopia car, fulfilling a lifelong ambition and creating a truly unique piece of Disney magic.
What's Happening:
- Guests visiting Disneyland have always cherished the iconic Autopia ride, a staple since the park's opening 70 years ago.
- For many, it was their very first experience behind the wheel of a car. Peter Menotti was one of those kids, and the memory of driving those miniature vehicles stuck with him.
- Now, his pride and joy is a fully functional, bright yellow vintage Autopia car, looking as if it just rolled off the Disneyland track.
- With an investment of about $60,000, this remarkable vehicle is a testament to Menotti's dedication and skill.
- You can watch the full video at ABC7.com
What They’re Saying:
- Peter Menotti - "That was the first car I drove, and it stuck with me because that car is so iconic. That car every weekend allows me to be a 9-year-old again. I tried to keep the ride, the height, the rake, everything identical, because I wanted it -- if nothing else -- when you look at it, it has to look perfect."
The Ultimate Fan Build:
- Building an authentic Autopia car from scratch is no small feat, especially since Disney rarely sells off park equipment.
- Menotti's journey began when he managed to acquire an authentic Mark VII Autopia car body in 2001 on an auction on Ebay during a time when Disneyland was updating their fleet.
- Menotti meticulously built the car's frame from scratch, based on original blueprints to ensure accuracy.
- The replica boasts an 8-horsepower four-stroke engine, identical to those used in the actual Autopia cars.
- Leveraging his skills in 3-D printing, Menotti recreated all the intricate details, from the padded steering wheel and leather safety strap to the specific Autopia MKIV emblem on the rear.
- Even the tires, sourced from golf cart and trailer supply houses, bear the stenciled "Goodyear" logo, just like the originals
About the Autopia Ride Vehicle:
- The Autopia ride vehicle, designed by Bob Gurr in 1955, was inspired by the Porsche 550 Spider and a custom Ferrari.
- The Mark VII Autopia cars, like Menotti’s replica, are powered by an 8-horsepower four-stroke engine, offering a top speed of approximately 11 mph.
- The Autopia cars underwent swift revisions (Mark I, II, III, IV) in the first few years due to high-impact driving, with significant redesigns in the Mark V (1959, coinciding with the Monorail and Matterhorn) and Mark VII (1967, with a flexible frame inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, lasting until 1999).
- In 2000, Chevron sponsored a major refurbishment, merging the Tomorrowland and Fantasyland Autopia tracks, introducing cars in three styles (Dusty, Sparky, Suzy) with Kawasaki two-stroke engines.
- Honda took over sponsorship in 2016, repainting the bodies in Honda car colors, upgrading to Honda iGX270 four-stroke engines, and adding show scenes with ASIMO.
- Disneyland plans to electrify the Autopia fleet in the next few years, aligning with Tomorrowland’s futuristic vision.
