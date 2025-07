Autopia Superfan Finishes his Driveable Ride Vehicle Replica

ABC news recently showcased Peter Menotti, a Los Angeles-area resident, has painstakingly constructed a full-sized, driveable replica of a classic Disneyland Autopia car, fulfilling a lifelong ambition and creating a truly unique piece of Disney magic.

What's Happening:

Guests visiting Disneyland have always cherished the iconic Autopia ride, a staple since the park's opening 70 years ago.

For many, it was their very first experience behind the wheel of a car. Peter Menotti was one of those kids, and the memory of driving those miniature vehicles stuck with him.

Now, his pride and joy is a fully functional, bright yellow vintage Autopia car, looking as if it just rolled off the Disneyland track.

With an investment of about $60,000, this remarkable vehicle is a testament to Menotti's dedication and skill.

You can watch the full video at ABC7.com

What They’re Saying:

Peter Menotti - "That was the first car I drove, and it stuck with me because that car is so iconic. That car every weekend allows me to be a 9-year-old again. I tried to keep the ride, the height, the rake, everything identical, because I wanted it -- if nothing else -- when you look at it, it has to look perfect."

The Ultimate Fan Build:

Building an authentic Autopia car from scratch is no small feat, especially since Disney rarely sells off park equipment.

Menotti's journey began when he managed to acquire an authentic Mark VII Autopia car body in 2001 on an auction on Ebay during a time when Disneyland was updating their fleet.

Menotti meticulously built the car's frame from scratch, based on original blueprints to ensure accuracy.

The replica boasts an 8-horsepower four-stroke engine, identical to those used in the actual Autopia cars.

Leveraging his skills in 3-D printing, Menotti recreated all the intricate details, from the padded steering wheel and leather safety strap to the specific Autopia MKIV emblem on the rear.

Even the tires, sourced from golf cart and trailer supply houses, bear the stenciled "Goodyear" logo, just like the originals

About the Autopia Ride Vehicle:

The Autopia ride vehicle, designed by Bob Gurr in 1955, was inspired by the Porsche 550 Spider and a custom Ferrari.

The Mark VII Autopia cars, like Menotti’s replica, are powered by an 8-horsepower four-stroke engine, offering a top speed of approximately 11 mph.

The Autopia cars underwent swift revisions (Mark I, II, III, IV) in the first few years due to high-impact driving, with significant redesigns in the Mark V (1959, coinciding with the Monorail and Matterhorn) and Mark VII (1967, with a flexible frame inspired by the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray, lasting until 1999).

In 2000, Chevron sponsored a major refurbishment, merging the Tomorrowland and Fantasyland Autopia tracks, introducing cars in three styles (Dusty, Sparky, Suzy) with Kawasaki two-stroke engines.

Honda took over sponsorship in 2016, repainting the bodies in Honda car colors, upgrading to Honda iGX270 four-stroke engines, and adding show scenes with ASIMO.

Disneyland plans to electrify the Autopia fleet in the next few years, aligning with Tomorrowland’s futuristic vision.

