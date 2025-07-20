Building a Dream: Disney Fans Have the Rare Opportunity to Visit Walt Disney's Los Feliz Home this August

This August, Disney fans will have the rare opportunity to visit Walt Disney’s fairytale estate in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles, CA.

The rare opportunity to visit the Los Angeles home of entertainment’s biggest name is something fans won’t want to miss.

Located at 4053 Working Way in Los Angeles, Walt and Disney built the 6,300 square foot home back in 1932.

They lived in the home until 1950.

On August 22nd and 23rd, fans can buy tickets to several different events.

On Friday August 22nd from 5-8PM PST, interested parties can attend the Dinner at Working Way.

The event runs for $1,500 per person and includes: Welcome reception with cocktails. A private tour of the home. A multi-coarse meal featuring dishes inspired by Walt’s life. A curated storyline for the evening. Desert under the stars on the garden patio.

Only two more tickets are available for the event.

The cheapest of the three events, the Afternoon Tea at Working Way, runs for $300 a person.

Unfortunately the event is sold out, but for those who have tickets, the event includes: Afternoon tea on the outdoor patio. Conversations with Disney Legends and former Imagineers. A private tour through the home.

Closing out the weekend is the Evening Cocktail Soiree.

Running for $600 per person, attendees will experience: Stories from Disney Legends and former Imagineers. A private tour through the home. A limited edition commemorative print. A silent auction.

Ten tickets remain for this event.

Special guests include: Tania McKnight Norris Bob Gurr Flloyd Norman Matt McKim Chris Crump Mark Malone Becky Cline Joanna Pratt Dusty Sage Joanna Disney Miller Terri Hardin Dina Benadon Phil Sears Raymond Kinman And more!

