Disneyland 70th: Celebrate Happy with Disney and Pixar Games

Disneyland officially turned 70 years old on Thursday, July 17th. For fans of Disney and Pixar gaming, you can jump into the virtual magic with several limited-time anniversary celebration items and events on Disney Magic Kingdoms, Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Disney Speedstorm.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks Blog

For players of Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disney Speedstorm, and Disney Magic Kingdoms, the Celebrate Happy festivities are joining the virtual Disney and Pixar experiences for a limited-time.

For Disney Dreamlight Valley, a life-simulator game available on all major gaming consoles, PC, and mobile, players will be able to collect a special Disneyland 70th Anniversary Banner.

Set to debut in the Premium Shop on July 30th, players will be able to pick up the item for free through August 1st.

The free-to-play racing game Disney Speedstorm is also embracing the anniversary with events and special 70th-inspired cosmetics for several Disney characters.

A Solo Event will allow players to jump into a Celebrate Happy themed challenge, with Chain Events offering a more intense and competitive experience.

Those that complete the events will have the chance to unlock one of four different racing suits. These include Mulan, Mickey, Donald, and Jasmine.

Virtual theme park mobile game Disney Magic Kingdoms has embarked on a special 70th Celebration themed Dreamland Quest through July 21st.

Players can earn magic, gems, and tokens and find hidden chests throughout the map. A collection of Disney Princess in-game pins are also available this month.

Celebrate Happy:

While these in-game collectibles are great ways to celebrate the Disneyland 70th, guests visiting the resort can shop through exciting merchandise honoring the resort’s 7 decade history.

Right now, Disneyland Resort

While many of the items embrace the celebration's jewel tone theme, there are also items inspired by Disneyland’s past, Walt Disney, and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

You can check out the collections here

Read More Disneyland 70th: