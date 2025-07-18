Cast Members Celebrate Disneyland's Milestone Anniversary in Pre-Party Just For Them

Yeah, you got us, some of the media was there too.

Cast Members had early access to the fun of the 70th anniversary of Disneyland yesterday, with a special celebration just for them that kicked off in the early morning hours of July 17th.

What’s Happening:

Yesterday marked 70 years to the day that Disneyland first welcomed guests through their gates, but just ahead of opening to the public on their milestone anniversary, the park held a special celebration for Cast Members in the wee hours of the morning.

Starting at 4:00 AM, Disneyland and Anaheim-based Cast Members were invited to enter the park for the 70th anniversary festivities, including the arrival of the 70th Anniversary Hot Air Balloon, stationed at the end of Main Street USA near Tomorrowland.

They were also treated to an early morning viewing it’s a small world

After taking advantage of special photo ops and other festive fun, many of the Cast Members moved toward Town Square for a special Flag Raising ceremony Disneyland Band the Dapper Dans

Those who could stayed until later in the day (or came back, especially if they were office-based) for the special one-day only anniversary cavalcade.

Given the early start time, it seems that the Cast Members who could party all day were probably pretty exhausted by the time the nighttime spectaculars for the 70th celebration began, but they’re available every day during the celebration - otherwise it would have been hard to choose between World of Color

