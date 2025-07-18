Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates 70th Birthday with Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade

The resort even invited original 1955 cast members out to be a part of the parade.

Happy 70th Birthday to the Disneyland Resort, which officially turns 70 years old TODAY. In celebration of the milestone, a special Happy Birthday Disneyland cavalcade paraded through the park, inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy."

Today, July 17th, is Disneyland’s official 70th birthday.

For the special day, guests were invited to experience several special, one-day-only experiences, including a Disneyland 70th Cavalcade.

For those who have experienced the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, the special performance included a special banner and birthday cake float, a message from Walt, and appearances from opening day cast members, special characters, and other members of the Disneyland cast.

You can watch a full performance of the Disneyland 70th birthday Celebrate Happy Cavalcade below:

Shopping at Disneyland’s 70th:

Right now, Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy" with four exciting merchandise collections specifically curated for the 70th anniversary festivities.

While many of the items embrace the celebration's jewel tone theme, there are also items inspired by Disneyland’s past, Walt Disney, and Sleeping Beauty Castle.

