Photos/Video: Disneyland Celebrates 70th Birthday with Special Celebrate Happy Cavalcade
The resort even invited original 1955 cast members out to be a part of the parade.
Happy 70th Birthday to the Disneyland Resort, which officially turns 70 years old TODAY. In celebration of the milestone, a special Happy Birthday Disneyland cavalcade paraded through the park, inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy."
What’s Happening:
- Today, July 17th, is Disneyland’s official 70th birthday.
- For the special day, guests were invited to experience several special, one-day-only experiences, including a Disneyland 70th Cavalcade.
- For those who have experienced the Celebrate Happy Cavalcade, the special performance included a special banner and birthday cake float, a message from Walt, and appearances from opening day cast members, special characters, and other members of the Disneyland cast.
- You can watch a full performance of the Disneyland 70th birthday Celebrate Happy Cavalcade below:
Shopping at Disneyland’s 70th:
- Shopping at the Disney Parks is a great way to commemorate your magical vacation memories.
- Right now, Disneyland Resort is inviting guests to “Celebrate Happy" with four exciting merchandise collections specifically curated for the 70th anniversary festivities.
- While many of the items embrace the celebration's jewel tone theme, there are also items inspired by Disneyland’s past, Walt Disney, and Sleeping Beauty Castle.
- You can check out the collections here.
Read More Disneyland 70th:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com