Past and Present Combine In Disneyland 70th Anniversary Guidemap

A fun free offering for those in attendance on this special day.

Today is the big day - the 70th anniversary of Disneyland. Similar to milestone anniversaries in the past, a special park guidemap is available to guests entering the park today. On the cover, guests will find a picture of Walt Disney in the fire truck at Disneyland alongside Mickey Mouse, a classic picture that many fans know and love.

A simple unfolding makes that picture appear larger.

If you completely unfold the map, you’ll be treated to the rendering of Disneyland by Peter Ellenshaw that was used to introduce the park to the public in the 1954 debut of the Disneyland television show. Beneath it, a list of opening day attractions for guests to experience at the park to celebrate today.

Interestingly, Snow White’s Enchanted Wish is listed among those as opening day attractions. I’ll let you all argue that on your own, but believe me I’ll probably land on your side if you’re thinking “ummmm…." Guests entering the park today will also get a special button marking the occasion. However, unlike previous celebrations, guests are reportedly NOT being handed milestone Mouse Ears today.

Inside the map, we get a list of the fun offerings and debuts that are taking place today, as well as some of the festive entertainment that has been taking place since the celebration began back in May.

And if this is your first time visiting Disneyland, don’t worry. The park map as it appears today is also featured along with attractions, dining, and shops to experience, just like any other day.

As the park opens, cast members are ready to hand them out to guests as they come through the turnstiles.

Those across the Esplanade entering Disney California Adventure will find a different commemorative map for today as well.